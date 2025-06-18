  • Menu
Agniveer CEE 2025 Admit Card Release Dates & Exam Schedule Details

Get the complete schedule for Agniveer CEE 2025 online exam. Check important dates, admit card release, and exam details for Indian Army recruitment.

The wait has come to an end as the Indian Army has officially released the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment exams.

Candidates who have applied can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Agniveer GD will be held from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

Admit Cards for Other Categories Releasing Soon

The Army will release admit cards for other Agniveer roles on June 18, 2025, including:

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th & 8th pass)

Agniveer (Technical)

Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)

Soldier Technical (NA)

Havildar Education (IT, Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)

Sepoy (Pharma)

JCO RT (Pandit, Maulvi, Padre, etc.)

JCO Catering

Havildar Surveyor Auto Cartographer

Agniveer Clerk/SKT (including Typing Test)

How to Download Your Admit Card

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the Candidate Login section.

Log in with your credentials.

View and download your admit card.

Take a printout for exam use.

Why This Matters

The Agniveer exams are a key part of the Indian Army's Agnipath scheme, which offers short-term service for youth. With exams approaching, candidates should double-check their details, prepare well, and follow all exam day instructions carefully to avoid issues.


