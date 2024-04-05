Live
Just In
Ahead of polls, Congress leader Farsubhai Goklani joins BJP in Gujarat
Gujarat Congress leader Farsubhai Goklani switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters at a ceremony attended by state BJP chief C.R. Patil, here on Friday.
Patan (Gujarat): Gujarat Congress leader Farsubhai Goklani switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters at a ceremony attended by state BJP chief C.R. Patil, here on Friday.
Addressing the gathering, Patil highlighted the “enthusiastic participation of the party workers” and predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP in the upcoming elections.
He also outlined the party's strategy to secure a decisive win, underscoring the BJP's organisational strength and grassroots mobilisation.
Bharatsinh Dabhi, a Lok Sabha candidate for the BJP, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and applauded the fulfillment of promises made earlier in the election manifesto.
He also emphasised the BJP government's transformative impact on the national landscape, especially in terms of economic fortification.