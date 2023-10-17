Live
Ahmedabad witnesses 21% rise in road accidents amid Navratri celebrations
Ahmedabad: As Navratri celebrations are currently underway in Ahmedabad, the city witnessed a 21 per cent increase in the number of road accidents, according to a report.
The report released by the EMRI 108 emergency services said the spike was witnessed in the six-hour window between 6 p.m. to midnight on opening day of the celebrations on Sunday,
The report also said that there was non-vehicular trauma cases rose from 134 to 148 throughout Gujarat.
Based on initial figures, it is anticipated that the statistics for the subsequent days might double.
In anticipation of the potential health risks amidst the celebrations, the state Department of Health has issued a directive which mandates the presence of medical teams, ambulances, and consistent medical supervision at all major Garba events.
This move was necessitated by the massive Ras Garba gatherings planned both in urban and rural sectors during the Navratri Mahotsav.
With large crowds expected, the directive aims to prevent and efficiently address health emergencies.