AIADMK, BJP leaders pay floral tributes to Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary

Chennai : Leaders of AIADMK and BJP paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary on Monday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the tributes at the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai. Accompanied by senior leaders and party cadres, he garlanded Jayalalithaa’s decorated statue and paid his respects.

As part of the celebrations, Palaniswami cut a 77-kg cake and distributed it among party workers. Recalling Jayalalithaa’s famous words, “Makkalaal naan, makkalukkagave naan” (I am because of the people, I am for the people), Palaniswami urged AIADMK cadres to work towards victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“A victorious alliance will be formed under AIADMK’s leadership. We are going to achieve great success. Let us work tirelessly and uphold Amma’s legacy,” he stated in a post on social media platform X.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS), who was expelled from AIADMK, paid tribute separately at another location in Chennai, accompanied by his supporters.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders also paid their respects to Jayalalithaa on the occasion. Union Minister of State L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, senior leader Nainar Nagendran, and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were among those who honoured the late leader’s contributions to the state.

L. Murugan praised Jayalalithaa’s dedication to social welfare, highlighting her pioneering initiatives that improved the lives of millions in Tamil Nadu.

“Today, we remember the indomitable spirit and visionary leadership of Selvi J. Jayalalithaa, whose tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to inspire us. Her legacy in social justice and education will always be remembered,” he said.

K. Annamalai, in a social media post, described her as a true patriot and an inspirational leader.

“On this special day, we honor the memory of a remarkable leader who left an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu’s politics and society. Her selfless service and determination to uplift the common man will remain a guiding light for generations to come,” he wrote.

Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid tribute, recalling Jayalalithaa’s leadership and ability to connect with the masses.

“As we celebrate Amma Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, I remember her extraordinary strength and resilience. She navigated the complexities of politics with unmatched skill, compassion, and generosity, earning the love and respect of people beyond party lines,” she stated.

Born on February 24, 1948, Jayalalithaa played a pivotal role in shaping Tamil Nadu’s welfare policies. Her initiatives, including Amma Canteen, Amma Pharmacy, Gold for Thali (mangalsutra) for poor women, and girl child welfare schemes, significantly impacted the lives of the underprivileged.

She was also recognised for her contributions to the state’s reservation policies, her firm stance on protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights in the Cauvery water dispute, and for dominating a male-dominated political landscape.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, after being hospitalised for over 75 days.

To commemorate her birth anniversary, AIADMK organised blood donation camps across Tamil Nadu and distributed welfare aids, including mixers, grinders, sewing machines, and medical kits, to those in need.