Live
- Arbitration tribunal's decision credit positive for Delhi International Airport: Moody’s
- Hindupuram YSRCP MLA candidate welcome Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in constituency
- Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch with 16GB storage
- One league being successful makes a lot of sense for others to follow suit, says Anjum Chopra on Super-sub rule in ILT20
- Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League ended
- Mamata's comments spice up 'old guard' versus 'new faces' spat in Trinamool
- Nifty ends lower after two session rally
- Rs 10 lakh cr taking mutual funds AUM from Rs 40 lakh cr to Rs 50 lakh cr amassed in just over a year
- Microsoft to Retire WordPad: A 30-Year Journey Comes to an End in Windows 11 Update
- Kichcha Sudeepa drops first look of Upendra-starrer ‘World of UI’
Just In
AICC will soon decide on attending Ram temple consecration: Shivakumar
With the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya slated for January 22, top Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar on Monday said his party will soon arrive on a decision about attending it.
Thiruvananthapuram: With the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya slated for January 22, top Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar on Monday said his party will soon arrive on a decision about attending it.
Shivakumar said this soon after arriving here at the airport to take part in an award distribution function, in which he was the chief guest.
“We are all Hindus and what’s wrong in going for the function. It’s not a private place it’s a public one. The AICC will soon arrive on a decision about attending the function,” said Shivakumar.
“The problem is that the BJP is picking and choosing,” said Shivakumar.
Incidentally, all eyes are on the Congress party and on their decision regarding attending the function.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has turned down the invitation and has said that it will not take part.
In Kerala, things are heating up as pressure has started to mount from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the Congress, asking the party not to follow the agenda set by the BJP and fall into their trap.