Aim To Eliminate Tuberculosis From Country By 2025, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Central government is aiming to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2025 and added that the Centre is not only investing in healthcare but also focusing on bringing in employment opportunities.

Addressing a webinar on the budget implementation of the health sector, PM Modi said, "We aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025. Wearing masks, early diagnosis and treatment are also important in its prevention."

The annual TB report 2020 released in June last year revealed that that around 24.04 lakh TB patients have been notified in 2019. This amounts to a 14 per cent increase in TB notification as compared to the year 2018.

On the government's plan to invest in the health sector, PM Modi said, "Centre is not only investing in healthcare but making sure that such facilities are made available in remote areas too. Investment in healthcare also focuses on bringing in employment opportunities."

He also advocated for greater public and private partnership in the health sector. "The private sector can support PPP models in creating a network of public health laboratories, along with a stake in Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). There may also be a partnership on National Digital Health Mission, digital health records of citizens and other Cutting Edge Technology," the Prime Minister said.

Terming this year's health budget as extraordinary, Prime Minister said that last year was "trial by fire" for India and its health sector because of COVID-19 but the country successfully overcame the challenge.

"The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in future," PM Modi said.

On the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "Last year was trial by fire for India, world and the whole of humanity. I am pleased to say that country's health sector has successfully overcome this challenge. We succeeded in saving scores of lives."