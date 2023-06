AIMPLB members huddle to finalise draft against UCC

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) got into a huddle to build its case against a Uniform Civil Code, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a common law for all communities. The Board held a meeting on Tuesday night through video conferencing in which the draft document to be submitted to the Law Commission was discussed, according to AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal, Modi called for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said the Constitution also mentions about giving equal rights to all citizens. He also said that the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics, and alleged that the Opposition was using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Mahli, however, said the AIMPLB meeting was a routine one and that it should not be linked to the prime minister's statement on UCC. He further said July 14 is the last day for filing of objections and "we have got down to discussing the matter". "Our stand is that UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly," the AIMPLB member underlined.

"India is a country where many religions and cultures are followed. So, the UCC is not only going to affect the Muslims, but also the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis and other miniscule minorities," he added.