Air India crash: Preliminary investigation report may be unveiled today
The crash moments after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12 killed 241 of 242 people on board the flight and another 19 on the ground.
Air India news: A preliminary Air India crash report into the June crash of Air India flight in Ahmedabad is expected to be made public on Friday, sources told Reuters.
Although no official announcement has been made about the date on which the Air India crash report today would be released, three sources, with knowledge of the development told Reuters on Thursday that the investigators would release it on June 11 but there was no guarantee that it would happen.
They added that there was still little clarity on how much information would be revealed in the report that comes 30 days after the June 12 tragedy.
On Wednesday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had also told a parliamentary panel earlier in the week that it will make public its preliminary report in “couple of days”.
Under ICAO regulations, the signatory states– India being one — are expected to release preliminary reports within 30 days, but as a sovereign state, India is not bound to follow the guidelines in that time period.
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying flight AI 171 to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 of the 242 persons on board. 19 others on the ground also died.
It was the worst civil aviation Air India plane crash in more than a decade globally and in more than 30 years in India.
Focus on engine fuel control switches
Agency Reuters, citing a source, said that the probe is focusing on movement of engine fuel control switches — that help power a plane’s two engines.
The source added that the investigation so far has not revealed any immediate safety concerns over mechanical failure. It was still unclear what specific actions involving the fuel switches are being investigated.
Air India has so far paid compensation to families of nearly two-thirds of victims, who died in the Ahmadabad plane crash, it said on Thursday.