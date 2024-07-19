Air India Dispatches Relief Flight For Stranded US-Bound Passengers In Russia

A day after an emergency landing in Russia, Air India announced on Friday that it is operating a relief flight from Mumbaito transport US-bound passengers stranded at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA).

With regulatory clearance obtained, Air India's relief flight has departed from Mumbai and is expected to arrive at Krasnoyarsk International Airport by 8 pm today, the airline reported.

"An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, is on board the flight to provide any necessary support to passengers and staff at KJA. The relief flight is equipped with essential supplies and sufficient food for all passengers. The aircraft will transport all passengers and crew from KJA as soon as possible," the airline tweeted.

Air India has provided helpline numbers for relatives of the stranded passengers: India - 011 - 69329301, and USA - +13177390126.

The San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Russia on Thursday due to a potential issue detected in the cargo hold area.

The airline stated that Air India's local support team had been activated to assist stranded passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building due to the lack of Russian visas.

"Food and beverage services at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now reopened, and meals are being provided to all passengers," Air India stated.

However, one of the stranded passengers refuted the airline's claims, stating, "No food, information, or updates have been provided to us. We feel stranded at the airport." The passenger posted on social media, expressing frustration and lack of care.

A total of 225 passengers and 19 crew members were on board the flight.

Earlier in June, an Air India flight bound for London received a bomb threat, but no explosives were found. Authorities arrested a man suspected of making the threatening call, according to a Cochin International Airport spokesperson.