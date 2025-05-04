Air India stops flights to and from Tel Aviv after missile attack

Air India announced on Sunday that it has suspended all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, with immediate effect, till May 6, following the missile attack near the city's airport in the morning.

"Consequent to developments in Tel Aviv this morning, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6th May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. Our colleagues on the ground are assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements," Air India said in a statement.

The airline also stated that passengers holding valid tickets for travel between May 4 and 6 will be eligible for a one-time waiver. This includes either rescheduling their travel without penalty or opting for a full refund upon cancellation.

Customers have been advised to check the Air India website or contact customer service for updates and further information regarding their bookings.

Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was on its way to Israel when a missile, launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen, landed near Ben Gurion Airport. The attack occurred less than an hour before the flight was scheduled to land.

The Air India plane, which was flying over Jordan’s airspace, was diverted to Abu Dhabi to skirt the danger. The aircraft then flew back to Delhi, and its return flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi was cancelled for the day.

Air traffic at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was suspended in the morning following the missile strike. Other global airlines such as German carrier Lufthansa also suspended its flights to the Israeli city due to the incident.

A missile fired from Yemen landed near the main terminal of the Ben Gurion airport on Sunday morning, Israeli authorities said.

Four people were injured by the blast, while another two people were injured on their way to a shelter, Israeli media reported.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, vowed to avenge the attack.