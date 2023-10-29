Air Quality in Delhi-NCR Deteriorates: 'Very Poor' Conditions Prevail, Despite Winter Action Plan

Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are currently grappling with deteriorating air quality, falling in the 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' range, as indicated by the Air Quality Index (AQI), which spans from 221 to 341. This concerning situation is raising alarm bells among the residents of the National Capital Region (NCR). Despite the implementation of a 15-point winter action plan aimed at curbing the rising pollution, the battle against worsening air quality remains a persistent challenge.



Efforts like the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign are already in motion to combat the surge in PM2.5 levels, primarily caused by vehicular and biomass burning emissions. Nevertheless, the haze is expected to linger, with 'Very Poor' air quality anticipated in the region from October 29 to 31, 2023.



On a recent Sunday, the overall air quality in the national capital was classified as 'Very Poor,' with an AQI of 309, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.



Detailed data from SAFAR-India indicates that air quality around Delhi University recorded a 'Very Poor' AQI of 341 in the morning hours, while in the IIT area, it stood at 300. Similarly, in the Lodhi Road area, the air quality was categorized as 'Poor,' with an AQI of 262.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted predominant surface winds likely to come from variable directions in Delhi, with wind speeds ranging from 04 to 08 kmph. This is expected to result in mainly clear skies and morning mist on October 29.



In addition to Delhi, the IIT Delhi region registered an AQI of 300 in the 'Poor' category, and the Mathura Road area had an AQI of 228. The air quality at the Airport (T3) fell into the 'Very Poor' category, with an AQI of 323.



Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 317, categorized as 'Very Poor,' and Gurugram's air quality was measured at 221, falling in the 'Poor' range.



Earlier, on Friday, Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, shared that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented step by step to combat pollution. This plan, initiated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aims to address pollution sources such as vehicles, biomass burning, and dust. Specifically, efforts like the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign have been launched to address the vehicular pollution aspect.



As indicated by the Air Quality and Weather Bulletin for Delhi, it is anticipated that the air quality will remain in the 'Very Poor' category from October 29 to 31, 2023, highlighting the ongoing concern of deteriorating air quality in the region.

