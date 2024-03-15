AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday.

The party chief Badruddin Ajmal will run for his fourth Lok Sabha term from Dhubri seat.

AIUDF fielded candidates in two more seats—Nagaon and Karimganj—making it hard for the Congress party to win there.

Three Lok Sabha seats of Assam—Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri—are dominated by Muslim voters.

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “We have good chances in Nagaon and Karimganj also. I am hopeful that BJP will win at least 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

CM Sarma had left the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat and BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will fight polls there.