  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam

AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam
x
Highlights

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday.

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday.

The party chief Badruddin Ajmal will run for his fourth Lok Sabha term from Dhubri seat.

AIUDF fielded candidates in two more seats—Nagaon and Karimganj—making it hard for the Congress party to win there.

Three Lok Sabha seats of Assam—Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri—are dominated by Muslim voters.

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “We have good chances in Nagaon and Karimganj also. I am hopeful that BJP will win at least 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

CM Sarma had left the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat and BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will fight polls there.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X