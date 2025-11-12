Al Falah University Denies Links To Delhi Red Fort Blast, Assures Full Cooperation In Probe

After coming under scrutiny following the Delhi Red Fort blast that killed at least 10 people, Al Falah University has clarified that it has no connection with the doctors arrested in the Faridabad terror module and subsequent Delhi explosion. Vice Chancellor Bhupinder Kaur said the university condemns the incident and that the arrested individuals were only associated with the institution in their official capacities.

The statement followed the arrest of Professor Muzammil Shakeel from the university’s Faridabad campus, where police seized explosives, firearms, and bomb-making materials. Kaur emphasized that no such chemicals or materials are kept or used within university premises, adding that laboratories are solely for academic purposes.

She also assured that the university is fully cooperating with investigative agencies to help them reach a fair and conclusive outcome. The incident has drawn attention to what authorities call a “white-collar terror network” spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where seven individuals, including two doctors, were arrested. Over 2,900 kg of explosive materials and multiple weapons were recovered during the raids linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) networks.