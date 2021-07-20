Alert has been issued in the capital Delhi regarding the Terrorist Attack: sources

New Delhi : An alert has been issued regarding the terrorist attack in the country's capital Delhi. According to this, a big terrorist conspiracy can be carried out through drones.This information has been received from quoting sources.Before August 15, Pakistani terrorists and chaotic elements can shake Delhi.

The Security agencies have warned Delhi Police that on August 5, Section 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir.In such a situation, this day can also be chosen for the attack.For the first time, special training has also been given to Delhi Police and other forces to deal with the threat of drones, which includes both 'soft kill' and 'hard kill' training.

In view of the threat of drones, the Air Force has also created a special drone control room.This time four anti-drone systems are also being installed at the Red Fort.Last time two anti-drone systems were installed.