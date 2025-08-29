‘All-out battle now, no backing down and won’t leave Mumbai’: Jarange-Patil on Maratha reservation

Mumbai: Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday lashed out at the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra over the Maratha reservation, asserting that he is fighting an all-out battle now, and would not leave Mumbai till the state government agrees to Maratha demands.

“It is an all-out battle now. I will not back down. Either the government will have to give a reservation, or I will die on a hunger strike, but I will not back down. I will not withdraw the agitation until the reservation is implemented. I won’t leave Mumbai till my demands are met,” said the pro-Maratha quota activist.

Jarange-Patil launched his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan and is demanding a reservation for Marathas.

“We never said take away quota of the OBCs and give to Marathas. Records of the Marathas are from 150 years ago. There are such records in the Hyderabad Gazette and Satara Gazette. Therefore, we are not taking away anyone's rights. It is our right. On the contrary, we have sacrificed our rights and given them to others,” he said and accused the MahaYuti government of creating a dispute between Marathas and OBCs.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has also extended permission by a day for his protest.

He also alleged that food stalls were closed to prevent Maratha protesters from getting food and water, and arrangements were also made to prevent them from getting toilets.

“The government plans to make Marathas fed up and leave Mumbai. We cooperated with the government and followed the rules. The state government is more useless than the British rule, as the Maratha community children are being treated badly. If the government remains stubborn, we too are stubborn,” he remarked.

He said that the government should understand that Maratha community children have not come to Mumbai with joy and fun, but with great pain.

“If this government provides reservations to Marathas, then the children of the Maratha community will not forget it for the rest of their lives,” he expressed.

“The protesters are being harassed; the government should stop playing dirty games. If you harass us here, if you come to us, we will also harass you. We will remember that you harassed us when we came to Mumbai,” he noted.

Targeting the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange-Patil said he (Fadnavis) teaches us the culture of Maharashtra, but he should tell us what his achievements are.

“Fadnavis has deceived the Dhangars and has not yet given reservation to them. The Kaikadi community is in the Scheduled Caste in western Maharashtra, but OBC in Marathwada. While in other places it is in a different category. The fact that the Kaikadi community is in three categories in one state is Fadnavis' achievement. One Maratha girl is OBC, and the other in the general category; this is your achievement. Farmers are committing suicide; is this Fadnavis' achievement?” he said.

He added that if Fadnavis had not beaten the mothers and sisters who were protesting in Antarwali Saarati, he would not have spoken against him.

“Fadnavis also filed cases against those mothers and sisters,” said Jarange-Patil.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Uday Samant said that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took the oath of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the reservation to the Maratha community has been given and maintained.

“The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will take the role of giving justice to the Maratha community,” he claimed.

He reiterated that 10 per cent reservation has been given to the Maratha community.