‘All Things Millet’ festival in Lucknow from tomorrow

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a state-level three-day workshop to promote cultivation and consumption of millets as a nutritional alternative to wheat and rice.

The workshop from Friday to October 29 will be held under theme, ‘All Things Millets’.

Chatori Gali -- the new-age hangout spot for fast-food connoisseurs -- will come alive with a vibrant celebration of culinary delights, bringing together a wide array of flavours, cuisines and cultural traditions.

The agriculture department that is undertaking this project aimed at reviving the cultivation and consumption of millets, says that the food fest and exhibition of millet products is their attempt to spice up the workshop and make the message more palatable to the masses.

While experts will deliberate on the significance of millet and its farming, culinary specialists will showcase their millet-based recipes.

Arvind Kumar Singh, additional director (seed and farm) at department of agriculture, said: “The event, titled ‘Shri Anna Mahotsav’, will aim at promoting millet farming and its consumption. The event will be launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 27 and will tap into the festive mood this month by holding a series of competitions among the leading hoteliers and Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) from across 75 districts.”

The design of the event, according to the officials, is such that it will take a 360-degree view of the importance of millets and foster the engagement of all stakeholders.

Chatori Gali will see a confluence of some recipes of millets prepared by competing hotels and culinary specialists.

“This programme is planned in collaboration with the agriculture department and the Lucknow Development Authority. There will be many delicious dishes of millet, buckwheat, ramdana, jowar, kodo, sanwa, jowar etc. Awards will be given to the best cuisine,” Singh added.