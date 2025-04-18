Live
- iPhone 17 Series Set to Launch in September with Slimmer Designs and Big Performance Boosts
- Why are snakes overlooked in wildlife counts, asks MP CM Mohan Yadav
- CM Revanth Reddy invites Japanese investors to Telangana, showcases growth potential at Tokyo roadshow
- Formula 1: We’ll see more of Hamilton's magic, predicts Russell
- TG EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule for Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy
- Biongevity Clinic in Dubai Revolutionises Longevity Science with Affordable Epigenetic Testing
- US Airstrikes Hit Yemen Oil Port, 30 Dead, 80 Injured: Houthis
- Who Should Avoid Eating Papaya
- India send 56-strong team to Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing C'ships in Jordan
- Tamil Nadu CM Defies BJP-AIADMK Alliance, Vows To Protect State's Political Independence
Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Cites Misuse Of Criminal Law
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to a 42-year-old rape accused, observing that failed relationships are increasingly leading to the criminalization of emotional disputes, adding to the court's series of controversial rulings on women's safety cases.
The Allahabad High Court has released a 42-year-old man on bail who was accused of rape, noting that personal fallouts are increasingly being criminalized through misuse of penal laws. Justice Krishan Pahal, who issued the order on April 9, observed that "personal fallouts and emotional discord are being given a criminal colour" particularly after intimate relationships end.
According to court documents, the accused, a married man, was arrested following allegations by a 25-year-old woman who claimed he raped her, recorded the act for blackmail purposes, and abandoned her after promising marriage. She further described him as a "Casanova" who allegedly married three times previously and used his wealth to manipulate women into relationships.
The defense countered these claims, arguing that the complainant knowingly maintained a relationship with the man despite awareness of his marital status, though they denied the claims about previous marriages.
In his ruling, Justice Pahal characterized the case as stemming from "emotional aftermath after a breakup" rather than criminal wrongdoing, noting that the relationship appeared consensual and the complainant was aware of the man's marital status. The judge further stated that "not all socially or ethically questionable actions warrant legal intervention."
This ruling adds to a series of controversial decisions from the Allahabad High Court regarding sexual assault cases. The court recently faced criticism for statements suggesting a rape victim "invited trouble" and for a separate ruling claiming that certain physical contact with a minor did not constitute attempted rape—a decision subsequently paused by the Supreme Court.