- Sengol Controversy: Yogi Adityanath Calls SP MP's Remark 'Disgraceful'
- Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds
- Rajya Sabha Privileges Panel Cautions 12 Opposition MPs, Revokes Sanjay Singh's Suspension
- Ajinkya Rahane signs up with Leicestershire for One-Day Cup, five County Championship games
- Union Health Minister to launch 3 initiatives to bolster public health facilities
- Delhi LG Dissolves DDCD Amid Accusations of Nepotism and Favouritism
- Trouble in Kannur CPI(M) as youth leader makes grave allegations against P Jayarajan's son
- Biden, Trump to face off in first presidential debate
- CPI(M) Condemns Attacks on Muslims Post Lok Sabha Poll Results
- Ralf Rangnick Revives His Legacy with Austria at Euro 2024
Amarnath Yatra Commences with Multi-Tier Security: First Batch Departs for Kashmir
The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims departed from Jammu to Kashmir under robust security arrangements.
In a scene marked by tight, multi-tier security, the inaugural group of Amarnath pilgrims set forth from Jammu towards twin base camps in Kashmir on Friday, signaling the start of this year's sacred journey.
The meticulous planning encompassed three-tier security, area dominations, extensive route deployment, and checkpoints to guarantee a seamless pilgrimage.
Over 2,000 pilgrims gathered at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to travel in secured convoys to base camps in north and south Kashmir, with a further 3,000 tokens distributed. The 52-day journey spans traditional and alternative routes, beginning June 29 and ending August 19.
