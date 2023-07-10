Amarnath Yatra pilgrims optimistic despite suspension due to rains

Jammu: Despite the third consecutive day of suspension of the Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims remain undeterred and optimistic about visiting the holy cave shrine even if it means waiting for days.



The yatra has been suspended due to extensive damage caused to a section of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban, with more than 7,000 stranded pilgrims in Jammu, primarily at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, and an additional 5,000 stranded at the Chanderkot base camp in Ramban district. Authorities said incessant rains on Saturday and Sunday caused unprecedented damage to the highway, especially a stretch in Ramban district, forcing its closure. "Our spirits are high. We are willing to wait for ten more days if needed, but we refuse to return home without performing darshan of the ice-lingam of Lord Shiva at Amarnath," said Pramodh Gupta, a devotee from Punjab told PTI here.

Gupta added that despite facing challenges with accommodation and other facilities, their group of 29 is eagerly waiting for the administration's approval to resume their journey to Kashmir. Shobha Devi from Meerut echoed similar sentiments and expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities due to the heavy influx of pilgrims from outside the country. "We are facing various problems with accommodation.

There is water shortage here and the administration should address the issue," she said. However, Shobha added that she and her group would only return home after completing their pilgrimage. "We will leave only after completing the yatra to Amarnath. Barfani Baba will help us fulfill our wish," she affirmed. "Weather conditions will not deter us from going to Amarnath. We pray to Lord Shiva to improve the weather so that we can start the yatra and have Bholey Baba's darshan," said Meenakshi Verma, a devotee from Punjab.

Sunita Saini from Punjab's Jalandhar, who has been stranded in Jammu for the past five days, said, "We are waiting for the weather to clear up and the highway to reopen. We are optimistic about leaving for Amarnath." There is a huge rush for accomodation in Jammu as most of 33 lodging places and the base camp is full to its capacity. Even the parking area of Jammu base camp is full with buses carrying pilgrims who are cooking food there. Around 200 to 300 sadhus are also camping at the base camp's Ram temple for the past one week.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, located at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the South Kashmir Himalayas, began on July 1. Since June 30, a total of 43,833 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp in seven batches, following the flag-off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 31, and so far, over 93,000 pilgrims have paid their respects at the sacred Amarnath cave shrine.