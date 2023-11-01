  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Ambani receives 3rd threat email

Ambani receives 3rd threat email
x
Highlights

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said on...

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said on Tuesday. Ambani's company received the email on Monday. It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

On Saturday, the company received another email demanding Rs 200 crore. The company received the third email on Monday, in which the sender doubled the demand, the official said. The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X