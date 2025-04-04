Amid tension over transfer orders, Omar Abdullah govt cautions Centre

Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah-led government on Friday cautioned the Centre against attempts to undermine the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters after a crucial meeting of the legislators of the National Conference-led alliance government here, MLA Zadibal and NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “We are not here merely to endorse files. Our coordination with the Lt. Governor and the Centre should not be misread.

“Government must honour the people’s mandate. We have passed resolutions urging the Government of India (GOI) to respect the will of the people. While we maintain a cordial relationship with L-G, this should not be mistaken for weakness. We are trying to maintain dignity in governance, but this should not be read as our weakness,” he said.

The alliance partners passed two resolutions during the meeting. One resolution opposes the Waqf Amendment Bill, labelling it as a measure targeting Muslims and other minorities in the country.

The second resolution demands that the Centre should respect the democratic mandate of Jammu and Kashmir's people, emphasizing that the authority of an elected government must not be sidelined.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said, “The sanctity of the legislature must be preserved. New Delhi cannot run the region through bureaucratic diktats while ignoring the voices elected by the people.”

The meeting was attended by NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC legislators, including ministers, and alliance partners -- Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra and party leader in the Assembly, G.A. Mir, however, did not attend the meeting.

The meeting was called by CM Omar Abdullah following the transfer of 48 JKAS officers by the Lt. Governor.

The NC government has called this an interference in the affairs of governance.

Sources close to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said that since the transfer orders concern officers with magisterial powers pertaining to law and order, these come directly under the control of the L-G office.



