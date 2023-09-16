Amit Shah is the most unsuccessful Home Minister: RJD Leader

Patna: Veteran RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday said that Amit Shah is the most unsuccessful Union Home Minister of the country

The remark by Tiwari, who is also RJD's national vice president, came ahead of Shah's address to a rally in Jhanjharpur.

“Amit Shah comes from Gujarat, the state where iron man Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel also came from but they are completely different from each other. Look at Manipur, the state is burning. A civil war is underway in that state. Around 175 people have lost their lives in clashes between two communities. It has a double engine government but it is hard to understand that the state government is flaring the violence or dousing the flame,” Tiwari said.

“Manipur is a border state and its impact is also seen in the states where its borders are touching but the approach of Amit Shah was as such that Manipur is not a part of this country.

“A similar situation is in Kashmir. When Amit Shah proposed in the parliament for the removal of Article 370, remember his speech where he said that all the issues were due to it. 'Remove Article 370 and Kashmir will becomes a heaven'. What is the situation now? Colonel, major and DSP rank officers are getting killed by the bullets of militants.

"Moreover, our brave soldiers are getting martyrdom and the Prime Minister of the country is busy celebrating the success of the G20 meeting. He was giving an impression that peace and prosperity is all over the country. I have not seen such an insensitive government like this," the RJD leader alleged.

He went on to say that Shah came to Mithilanchal with a large number of minority voters as well.

"He will try to polarize voters on the basis of religion and communalism. Amit Shah should remember the election campaign of 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. If you ask the Center, they have not given even one fourth of that package to poor states like Bihar.

“Despite tall claims of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in 2015, Lalu and Nitish had comfortably won two third majority in that Assembly election. I want to tell them that Bihar is a soil of Gandhi, Jay Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thaku. Amit Shah will not be successful in it,” Tiwari added.