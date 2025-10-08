  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Amit Shah Switches to Zoho Mail: Big Win for Indian-Made Technology

Amit Shah Switches to Zoho Mail: Big Win for Indian-Made Technology
x

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah 

Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves to Zoho Mail, India’s own email platform.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has started using Zoho Mail. Zoho Mail is made in India.

He shared his new official email ID for everyone to use.

This shows that the government wants to promote Indian technology. It supports the Make in India initiative.

By using Zoho Mail, Amit Shah is encouraging safe and secure communication. He is also reducing reliance on foreign software.

In short, he is supporting homegrown digital tools and asking others to use Indian technology too.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick