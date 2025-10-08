Amit Shah Switches to Zoho Mail: Big Win for Indian-Made Technology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has started using Zoho Mail. Zoho Mail is made in India.

He shared his new official email ID for everyone to use.

This shows that the government wants to promote Indian technology. It supports the Make in India initiative.

By using Zoho Mail, Amit Shah is encouraging safe and secure communication. He is also reducing reliance on foreign software.

In short, he is supporting homegrown digital tools and asking others to use Indian technology too.

Hello everyone,



I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address.



My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ https://t.co/32C314L8Ct. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address.



Thank you for your kind attention to this matter. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2025











