Amit Shah to inaugurate National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi

New Delhi, June 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) on Tuesday in the national capital.

The ministry of tribal affairs said that the NTRI will be a premier national level institute and become the nerve-centre of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive and legislative fields.

It will collaborate and network with reputed research institutes, universities, organisations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It will monitor projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), research scholars of NFS and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

Its other activities would be to provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as well as state welfare departments, design studies and programmes that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles, creating and maintenance of database of PMAGY, providing guidelines in setting and running of Tribal Museums and showcasing rich tribal cultural heritage of India under one umbrella.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and Bishweswar Tudu, and other Union ministers will also join the inauguration.

An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the tribal affairs ministry under the leadership of the Prime Minister will be displayed. More than 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes across the country will showcase their indigenous products and performances.