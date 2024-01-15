Live
- Tesla Cybertruck owner discovers major flaw after driving, people reacts
- Amit Shah’s ailing elder sister passes away in Mumbai
- Martin Luther King Jr 95th Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Civil Rights Champion
- Nauru severs 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan in favour of China
- FASTags without KYC link to be deactivated after Jan 31: NHAI
- Indian Army Day 2024: Why it is Celebrated on January 15? Top 10 Quotes by PM Narendra Modi
- CES 2024: Top 10 Tech Highlights from the event
- Big B buys plot near Ram Temple in Ayodhya to build a home
- Makar Sankranti 2024: Which Bollywood Song Captures the Kite-Flying Spirit Best? WATCH and Decide
- Pongal 2024: Vadai to Payasam, 5 Traditional Foods and Their Significance
Just In
Amit Shah’s ailing elder sister passes away in Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister Rajeshwari Pradip Shah passed away while recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai, party sources said here on Monday.
Mumbai : Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister Rajeshwari Pradip Shah passed away while recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai, party sources said here on Monday.
Rajeshwariben (65) -- as she was known -- was undergoing treatment after a recent lung transplant at an Ahmedabad hospital, and later referred to a Mumbai hospital.
Last week, Shah had visited her at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mukesh Ambani too had called on her.
Following her demise, Shah has cancelled all his public engagements and is likely to take part in her funeral in a suburban locality of Ahmedabad, the details of which are not immediately clear.
Shah was in Ahmedabad for a couple of days to attend several events and also took part in the Makar Sankranti celebrations when the tragic bereavement happened.