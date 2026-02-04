Five Eagle teams to curb drug menace in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore on Tuesday said that five special Eagle (Elite Anti-Ganja Law Enforcement) teams have been constituted in the district to intensify surveillance against narcotics. Each Eagle team comprises one in-charge officer and three staff members. For the first time in the State, one Eagle team has been allotted to each sub-division, making East Godavari the pioneer district in implementing the sub-division-wise model, the SP said.

Addressing a meeting held to brief the newly formed teams, Narasimha Kishore said the Eagle personnel would move in plain clothes, mingling with the general public, while maintaining constant watch on drug trafficking, sale, and consumption. The teams have been provided with two-wheelers to ensure swift mobility and effective monitoring.

Cautioning the youth, the SP said that even a single case related to ganja or narcotics could have long-term consequences on one’s life. He said that such cases could affect prospects of obtaining passports, visas, jobs and NOCs. The public was urged to share any information related to narcotics by contacting the local police station or by dialling 112 or 1972.