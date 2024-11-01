  • Menu
Amritsar Police Busts Interstate Weapon Smuggling Module; Seven Arrested, Arms Recovered

  • The Amritsar Police have disrupted an interstate weapons trafficking network, arresting seven operatives linked to USA-based handler Dilpreet Singh.
  • Authorities seized pistols, magazines, and ammunition in a sweeping operation to counter organized crime and illegal arms trade in Punjab.

In a major crackdown, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has dismantled an interstate weapon smuggling ring, arresting seven operatives involved in the operation, a senior police official reported on Thursday.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed that the smuggling module is connected to USA-based handler Dilpreet Singh. The police recovered 12 pistols, 16 magazines, and 23 cartridges from the operation.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the module was responsible for supplying logistics and arms to various gangs, sourcing weapons from Madhya Pradesh," Yadav stated.

An FIR has been filed at Amritsar's Islamabad police station, and investigations are underway to identify additional members linked to the network, according to a post by the DGP on X.

He further emphasized that the Punjab Police remain dedicated to cracking down on organized crime and arms trafficking, aiming to trace all possible connections within this network to prevent future threats.

