The Indian Navy's Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors will be led by Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a female naval air operations official based at a strategic base, and its tableau will represent the "Nari Shakti" in action.

According to navy officials, the parade at Kartavya Path would also feature three female and five male Agniveers. The three platoon leaders of the naval contingent will include Amrith and Sub Lt Valli Meena S, another female officer.

Amrith, 29, graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka. She was a member of the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day team in 2008 and had always hoped to march with one of the three services during the festivities in Delhi. She expressed her happiness and said that since 2008, she was dreaming for this oppurtunity to lead the naval contigement. She is now glad of Indian navy as they give her the oppurtunity to fulfil her dream.

The officer, who is from Mangaluru, joined the Navy in 2016 and, after finishing her training in 2017, was assigned to a crucial naval base in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Amrith shared her story and stated that her parents had a big influence on her decision to join the military.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, the Controller of Personnel Services, announced that the theme of the naval tableau will be "Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof." She claimed that the tableau's goal was to highlight significant locally developed and constructed platforms while also showcasing the Indian Navy's multifaceted capabilities.