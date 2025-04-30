Live
- Before 'Old Phone' release, Ed Sheeran launches a new nostalgic Instagram archive
- Dynamic curriculum, continuous evolution of training modules key to stay relevant: Jitendra Singh
- Devotees Flock for Real Darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy at Chandanotsavam in Simhachalam
- IPL 2025: MI aim to seal sixth-straight win against elimination-threatened RR
- NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Here’s How to Download
- Is the Linebet APK Safe? Security Measures and Fair Play Explained
- 75 pc of Indian businesses localise data as AI becomes core to strategy: Report
- BJP’s Amit Malviya rebukes Rahul: ‘Caste census long in the works, not your idea'
- Hafiz Saeed Reportedly Living Freely in Lahore With Government Security and a Bunker Beneath His Home
- Death toll in Kolkata hotel blaze rises to 15, minister admits severe lapses in fire safety measures
Anil Kumar Responds to Fan Questioning Lack of Padma Bhushan Photos with Ajith Kumar: ‘I Had Enough Reason…’
Anil Kumar responds to fan asking about Ajith’s Padma Bhushan photos, saying he had "enough reason" not to share them, sparking online buzz.
Anil Kumar, brother of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, recently addressed a fan’s question on social media regarding the absence of photographs of the actor from the Padma Bhushan award ceremony held earlier this year. Ajith was honored with the prestigious civilian award for his contribution to Indian cinema, but unlike many others, images of him from the event were notably missing online.
A fan reached out to Anil Kumar, asking why he didn’t share any pictures of Ajith from the ceremony. In response, Anil offered a subtle yet firm explanation. “I had enough reason not to,” he wrote in a brief reply, without elaborating further.
Ajith Kumar, known for maintaining a low profile and staying away from public appearances and social media, has often preferred to keep personal and professional moments private. This recent interaction has sparked fresh conversations among fans, many of whom respect the actor’s desire for privacy while still expressing curiosity about such significant moments in his life.
The government of India announced Ajith Kumar’s Padma Bhushan honor in January 2024, recognizing his decades-long impact on Indian cinema and his philanthropic efforts off-screen.