Another Instance of an MP’s Insensitivity

The unethical pressure on people, especially young girls, to maintain their weight or face disdain is evident.

The unethical pressure on people, especially young girls, to maintain their weight or face disdain is evident. Even people's representatives can sometimes be insensitive. There have been many incidents where political leaders have made degrading comments instead of being supportive and sensible towards those suffering. The recent example, Hema Malini's ridiculous comments about Vinesh Phogat's 100-gram weight gain have been criticised across India.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 has sparked outrage and disappointment across the country. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed that Phogat failed to make weight for the women's 50kg freestyle final, where she was set to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States.

