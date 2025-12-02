Another KIIT student found dead

Bhubaneswar: The body of a first-year B Tech student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was found hanging in his hostel room here, the third such incident in less than a year, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Yadav (18), a Computer Science student, who hailed from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Police said they are investigating the incident from all angles, but did not categorise it as a case of suicide.

Earlier, two female Nepalese students were found hanging in their hostel rooms on the KIIT campus on February 16 and May 1, respectively. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonal Singh Parmar said the latest incident had taken place on Sunday, and the body was recovered by the personnel of Infocity Police Station.

The family members of the deceased student have been informed.

The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, in a statement, said that it was informed regarding the death of the student around 10.45 pm on Sunday.

The body was taken to KIMS Hospital, where the attending doctors declared Yadav dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Infocity Police Station, the statement said.

The police have seized the mobile phone and laptop of the deceased as part of the investigation. The hostel room has also been sealed.

Adequate police personnel were deployed near the KIIT to maintain law and order, officials said.

The BJP MLA, Saroj Padhi, expressed concern over the frequent “student suicide cases” in KIIT.

“We will place a demand before the Chief Minister to take stringent action against those responsible for the death of the students in KIIT,” Padhi told reporters.