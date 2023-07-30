  • Menu
Another OSSC question paper leak case surfaces in Bhadrak

Another OSSC question paper leak case surfaces in Bhadrak
Even as the controversy over Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) written test question paper leak rages

Bhadrak: Even as the controversy over Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) written test question paper leak rages, a large number of candidates for ULB Accountant examination staged a protest in Bhadrak on Sunday against question paper leak.

The candidates for the examination conducted by the OSSC claimed that the seals of the packet containing question papers were found to have been tampered. The aspirants staged protest at the examination centre at Bhadrak Autonomous College and came out of the exam hall as the authorities at the centre failed to give a satisfactory reply.

The college authorities, however, refuted the question paper leak allegation.

The candidates alleged that the seals of the question paper packets had been found broken in all the halls at the centre. They asked why was the question paper seal opened and demanded cancellation of the examination as there was no transparency.

