Another setback for Kejriwal as SC denies urgent hearing

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to spend the weekend in Tihar Jail as the Supreme Court has deferred hearing his challenge to the Delhi High Court's recent ruling. The apex court, which resumes its sessions on Monday, is anticipated to take up the petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader at that time.

The Supreme Court is unlikely to convene a special bench for an urgent hearing on Kejriwal's appeal. With the court closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday, a local holiday on Friday, followed by the weekend, the next possible hearing date would be Monday when the court reopens.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, brought up the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday morning, requesting an urgent hearing. However, the Chief Justice did not confirm whether a hearing would be granted on Wednesday, stating, "We will see, we will look into it." On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a challenge by Arvind Kejriwal against his March 21 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

