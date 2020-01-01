Anti-CAA Protest: Kochi Police Gear Up

Kochi: Kochi Police are on the alert to ensure law and order during a major protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) called by a number of organisations on Wednesday. The police are said to be taking no chances in view of the fact that they expect around 200,000 people to take part in the protest. The organisers are reported to have assured the police of a peaceful protest, but in view of the scale and size in terms of sheer numbers, the authorities are gearing up for the upkeep of law and order.

Cops will be deployed extensively according to media reports, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. The Kochi police are mindful of the fact that protests against CAA turned violent in many parts of the country with anti-social elements joining protesters. Kochi cops, in coordination with intelligence authorities, are expected to monitor the situation closely.

Traffic management on Wednesday is another major challenge for the city police. Traffic will be carefully regulated to ensure that there is no disruption. Kochi police have already issued a traffic advisory with detailed instructions on the traffic restrictions to be imposed on Wednesday.

The Wednesday anti-CAA protest has been called by an umbrella committee of Muslim organisations and it is likely that more protests would be announced by the committee. The protest scheduled to take place at Marine Drive in the city is expected to begin at 5 pm.