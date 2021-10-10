Anti-dust campaign: 103 sites inspected in Delhi so far

New Delhi: Delhi government teams have so far inspected 103 construction sites here under its anti-dust campaign, and have taken various actions, including imposition of fines in 32 cases of violations, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

The minister, who conducted a surprise visit of a construction site at a mall in north Delhi's Khyber Pass area, expressed satisfaction over compliance of anti-dust measures there. In view of pollution in winter, the Delhi government on Thursday launched its anti-dust campaign which will conclude on October 29. Rai is making surprise visits to construction sites to check compliances like covering of area, installation of smog gun and water sprinkling to control dust from spreading through air. He had found various violations during his visit at a construction site at Pragati Maidan after which strict action was taken against the company concerned. Rai said teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee are inspecting construction sites at the district level.

He appealed to all the private and government agencies to follow the anti-dust norms to help Delhi win it's fight against pollution.