'Anti-incumbency is an issue of the past now': J.P. Nadda hails PM Modi's leadership in Tripura rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday said that the political culture in India has changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, adding that people earlier used to talk about the anti-incumbency factor against the government.

The Union Minister said that now the people discuss the pro-incumbency factor and that’s why, "they have been voting for the BJP in elections after elections".

Addressing a mega rally in Agartala, J.P. Nadda said that the anti-incumbency issue is a past now in India as people have very much satisfied with BJP and that’s why, they voted for the BJP for the third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that in the 2014 Parliamentary elections, the BJP got 17 crore or 31.3 per cent votes and in 2019, the party secured 23 crore or 36.7 per cent votes and in 2024 elections, the BJP bagged nearly 24 crore or 37 per cent votes.

"As BJP fulfilled the people’s hopes and aspirations, the party won the Gujarat Assembly elections six times, in Madhya Pradesh, the party won state assembly polls four consecutive terms, hat-trick in Haryana, while the BJP won the assembly polls in two consecutive terms in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and other states,” J.P. Nadda said.

The BJP President said that Prime Minister Modi considered himself as a ‘Pradhan Sevak’ (prime servant) of the country and the party leaders and workers also worked as the ‘Sevak’ of the people and were providing services to the people round-the-clock.

“The BJP is not greedy for power, it is devoted for the service of the people,” the Union Minister said.

Sunday’s mega rally was organised in Swami Vivekananda stadium here to celebrate the BJP 2.0 government’s second anniversary.

The BJP President claimed that the Tripura government achieved success in all sectors, including social welfare, tribal development, agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, connectivity, sports, housing, water supply and all other sectors.

J.P. Nadda at the rally announced two schemes for the girls -- Mukhyamantri Balika Samriddhi Yojana (MBSJ) and Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana (MKAY) in Tripura.

BJP President Nadda, after announcing the two new schemes of the Tripura government, said that under the MBSJ, if a girl child is born in a family who are below the poverty line, the state government will deposit Rs 50,000 in her name in the form of bond.

After the girl attains the age of 18 years, she will get a total of Rs 10 lakh which can be utilised for her education and other purposes.

The second scheme (MKAY) entails that 140 meritorious girl students appearing for the Tripura board, CBSE and ICSE exams will be given scooty.

Talking about the previous CPI-M and Congress regime in Tripura, J.P. Nadda said that both parties colluded and were power-hungry.

He claimed that there has been a 20 per cent drop in the crime rate in the state since the BJP-led government first came to power in 2018.

He remarked that Tripura ranks third from below with regard to the crime rate index in the country as per the report of the National Crime Record Bureau.

Highlighting the performance of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the BJP President said that 29 lakh e-files (digital files) have been disposed of by the Tripura government, and it is a record.

He said the tax devolution from Centre during BJP governance has increased by five times compared to previous Congress led UPA government. Accordingly, from Rs 9,000 crore back in 2014, the state is now getting Rs 46,500 crore in the form of the state’s share in tax.

Grant-in-aid from the Centre to the Tripura government has also been hiked by 73 per cent from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 54,000 crore, said Nadda, who is also the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister.

The BJP President said that 25 crore families have been alleviated from the poverty line through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in the country, and its positive impacts have been felt in Tripura as well, with 24 lakh people benefiting from the scheme.

He said, in the organic farming sector, the state is making huge progress as 20,000 farmers have moved towards organic farming. Nadda praised the incumbent government headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha for the all-round development of the state, establishing peace and working for people of all walks of life.