Anti-ragging awareness prog held

Dhenkanal: Students must channelise their energy in a productive way and not for ragging juniors. They must strive for excellence like a sportsman. This was stated by IIMCRegional Director Anand Pradhan during an awareness-cum-validictory programme on the occasion of National Sports Day.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal organised various events on anti-ragging. Poster competition on anti-ragging, awareness and debate competitions, other events such as speed walking, lemon and spoon race, badminton and cricket matches were held during the National Sports Day. National football player Ramkrishna Behera motivated the players to achieve excellence.

Pradhan and Behera gave away the prizes to the winning participants.