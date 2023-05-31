Live
Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi, says can't digest Modi's popularity
New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi’s observations in San Fransisco shows Congress is unable to digest the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said they are unable to digest the fact that Australian PM said Modi was the Boss. They could not digest another leader touching his feet. While entire is feeling happy that today India is being given high regard across globe Congress is making derogatory remarks from international platforms.
