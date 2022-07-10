Any developed society judged by its judicial system, rule of law, says Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said any developed society is evaluated by its rule of law and hailed the country's judicial system as strong and credible.

He was speaking after inaugurating a residential and amenity block of the Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur. ''Any developed society is evaluated by its rule of law and its justice delivery system. India is the fifth-largest economy now and will become the third-largest by 2030. If we want to achieve this, then the rule of law and justice delivery system in our country will be evaluated,'' he said.

''India has a strong and credible legal system. Every person in society has faith that he or she will get justice from our courts,'' he said, adding that there was a need to consolidate on this and take it forward.