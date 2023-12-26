Army Chief Orders Offensive Against Valley Terrorists Following Targeted Attack

General Manoj Pande, the Army chief, has directed local commanders to take an offensive approach against terrorists hiding in the Valley and to dismantle their natural cave hideouts, according to sources. This comes in response to a targeted attack that claimed the lives of four soldiers in the Poonch district last week. Aerial surveillance and combing operations in Rajouri-Poonch, specifically in the forest areas of Dera Ki Gali and Bafliyaz, have entered the seventh day. Mobile internet services remain suspended for the fourth consecutive day.



In related developments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Wednesday. During his visit, he will interact with on-duty soldiers in the international border area, meet with civilians affected by the recent terrorist attacks, and chair a security review meeting at the White Knight Corps Headquarters in Jammu. The Defence Minister is also expected to hold discussions with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Earlier, Army chief General Manoj Pande chaired a crucial security review meeting at the White Knight Corps Headquarters in Jammu's Nagrota and visited the disturbed areas. In response to the civilian deaths reported in Poonch, a Brigadier-level officer has been removed from duty, and an internal inquiry has been initiated by the Army. Disciplinary action is being taken against some officers, and postings are being adjusted in light of the civilian deaths amid allegations of custodial torture by the families of the deceased.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), reportedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack on soldiers last week. The terrorists shared images from the attack site on social media, revealing the use of sophisticated US-made M4 carbine assault rifles.