Army officer, terrorist killed in ongoing gunfight in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 19: One junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Army and a terrorist were killed on Thursday in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said, "One terrorist has been neutralised. The operation is still on".

Earlier, the spokesman said, "Today during an encounter with the terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, one JCO of Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries.

"The JCO was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but later he succumbed to injuries."

The operation is going on in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district, the spokesman said.

