Army orders probe into killing of 3 civilians

Jammu: The Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry as police lodged a murder case against unknown persons over the death of three civilians picked up for questioning by the force after three soldiers died in a terrorist attack in Poonch recently, official sources said on Monday.

In a related development, a brigadier-level officer was shifted and action is being taken against three officers of 48 Rashtriya Rifles as the Army has taken a serious note of the incident which sparked allegations of custodial torture and widespread outrage. The soldiers lost their lives when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on December 21.

Three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack and they were found dead on December 22. Video clips purportedly showing their torture were shared widely on social media.



In a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations." Taking its investigation forward, the sources said the Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry into the alleged torture and the subsequent death of the three civilians.