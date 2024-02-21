Live
Army rushes to aid 500 tourists stranded after sudden snowfall in Sikkim
Gangtok: The Army on Wednesday rescued more than 500 tourists stranded due to sudden heavy snowfall and inclement weather in high-altitude areas in east Sikkim, officials said.
Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that in view of the sudden heavy snowfall, approximately 175 vehicles with over 500 tourists got stranded at Nathu La in east Sikkim and troops of Trishakti Corps, braving the sub-zero temperature rushed to the mountainous areas to rescue and provide succour to the stranded tourists.
Prompt medicare, hot refreshments and meals and safe transportation were rendered to the tourists timely to assist the tourists reach safety, he said.
The Trishakti Corps, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people, Lt Col Rawat added.