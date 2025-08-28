  • Menu
Army soldier dies in line of duty in J-K's Kupwara

Army soldier dies in line of duty in J-Ks Kupwara
A soldier has died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army said on Thursday. "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice...

A soldier has died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army said on Thursday.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Havildar Ikbal Ali, while performing operational duty in Kupwara district. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said the Chinar warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the soldier.

"We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being," the Army added.

