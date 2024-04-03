Around 314 leaders of different parties join BJP in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Around 314 leaders, including former Rajasthan MLAs and ex-MPs of different political parties, joined the BJP at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkarsaid that people from each section of the state stand together to take the victory chariot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward as everyone has faith in the policies of PM Modi.

“The people of the state have decided to make BJP victorious in all 25 seats in Rajasthan for the third time," she said.

Joining Committee convenor Arun Chaturvedi, welcomed the new joinees into the party fold.

He said, “Congress has become completely leaderless. Today every section of society has started to see that Congress is a sinking boat, hence all the leaders are leaving Congress and joining BJP.”

He further said that PM Narendra Modi is taking the country on top following ‘nation first’ policy while the Congress is working to divide the country.

Former Ganganagar MP and Congress leader Shankar Pannu, after joining the BJP, said, “I worked in Congress for a long time, but today there is no one listening to the workers in Congress. There is politics of nepotism. That is why today no one wants to work in Congress. In the coming time, the Congress party will be completely vanished.”

Former MLA Nand Kishore Maharia, while accepting BJP membership, said, “The ideology of our family has been associated with BJP. The Bhajanlal government of the state solved the long-standing water problem in Shekhawati through the Yamuna Water Agreement. That is why today, all sections of women, youth, businessmen, elders and farmers are with the BJP. In the Lok Sabha elections, we will win all the 25 seats in the state with a huge margin.”

Those who joined the BJP on Wednesday also included Pradhans, Zilla Parishad members and Panchayat Samiti members from various political parties.