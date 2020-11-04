Arvind Kejriwal also made an important statement about the third wave of Corona in Delhi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, 6725 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the capital Delhi. After this, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has also become active. On this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Corona cases have increased rapidly in the city. We can say it the third wave. We are monitoring the situation and taking the necessary action.

At the same time, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said that we had already reserved 80 per cent ICU beds inside private hospitals for corona victims in view of the possible causes of coronavirus infection, which was banned by the Delhi High Court. . We are now going to the Supreme Court against this. Satyendra Jain said that now the availability of ICU beds is the issue. He said that 6800 beds are in use due to Corona, while we have a total of 9000 beds.

On the growing issue of Corona, Satyendra Jain has said that we can call it the third wave. Along with this, he also said that we have done more testing of the corona during the last 15 days, due to this also cases of coronavirus infection have increased rapidly. At the same time, the Delhi government will now insist on RTPCR investigation instead of rapid antigen investigation. Under this, RTPCR investigation of restaurant workers, barbershop workers, salon personnel will be done. Even in the camps set up in the markets, the emphasis will be on RTPCR itself.

At the same time, awareness programs will be continued to prevent corona. The challan-cutting campaign will continue. Masks will be mandatory for shoppers. A senior Delhi government official said that shopkeepers were being made aware that they would give the goods to the same customer who has a mask on. The rule of complying with physical distance will continue. With this, the process of cutting the challan will also continue.