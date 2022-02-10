  • Menu
Arvind Kejriwal's wife and Daughter will campaign for Bhagwant Mann in Punjab assembly election

Arvind Kejriwals wife and Daughter will campaign for Bhagwant Mann in Punjab assembly election
Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and Daughter will campaign for Bhagwant Mann in Punjab assembly election

Highlights

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s family member including her wife and her daughter will be seen in election campaign for the party.

New Delhi : AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's family member including her wife and her daughter will be seen in election campaign for the party. They will visit Dhuri on Friday to seek votes in support of Bhagwant Mann, the chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections. Mann will be contesting from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted and said, "Tomorrow, along with my daughter, I am going to Dhuri to seek votes for my brother-in-law, Bhagwant Mann." Replying to his tweet, Mann said, "Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab... People of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you." Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Mann said that he is happy that she (Sunita Kejriwal) is coming to Dhuri.


