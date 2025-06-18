Aryabhatta students rekindle academic excellence

Berhampur: In yet another year of resounding academic triumph, the students of Aryabhatta Learning Forum, Berhampur, have upheld their 14-year-long tradition of exceptional performance in the prestigious NEET, JEE Mains and Advanced entrance examination this year. The recently declared results have once again etched a tale of glory, determination and educational excellence.

Out of the 123 aspiring students trained at the institute, an impressive 22 have secured ranks that pave their way into Odisha’s coveted government medical colleges. This exceptional ratio not only highlights the academic rigour of the institution but also reinforces its legacy of quality and consistent success. Among the shining stars, Ritik Rath, has emerged as the highest scorer with 587 marks, achieving an All-India Rank of 2600 and a category rank of 196. Additionally, over 21 students have scored above 510, marking a significant academic milestone. In a proud display of inclusive excellence, three students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories have also made commendable achievements. Many of the successful candidates have simultaneously qualified in other national-level entrance examinations, underscoring the comprehensive preparation provided at the institute. Notably, students from economically weaker sections have once again proved their mettle, thanks to the guidance and support provided by the institution.

The success saga doesn’t end with NEET. In the previously published JEE Mains results, 15 out of 32 students qualified successfully, and 3 out of 7 students cleared the JEE Advanced—opening doors to the nation’s premier engineering institutions.

Some students, including Muskan Patnaik and others, have achieved remarkable marks both in NEET and JEE Mains.

Director Sudhir Raut, along with faculty and mentors, extended heartfelt congratulations to the achievers. They expressed confidence that these students will not only fulfil the dreams of their parents but also serve society with distinction and bring laurels to the region in the times ahead.