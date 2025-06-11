ASBM holds doctoral research seminar

Bhubaneswar: The School of Accountancy, ASBM University, Bhubaneswar, organised a Doctoral Research Seminar on Saturday. Biswajeet Pattanayak, Founder and President of the University, inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattanayak made a comparative analysis on the conduction, interpretation and application of research in the Eastern and Western worlds.

He also said there is a need to revisit the ontological and epistemological assumptions and revise them “for our context.”

ASBM University Vice Chancellor Ranjan Kumar Bal took a session on research reporting. Many scholars from various universities and higher education institutes of Odisha and neighboring States participated in the seminar and presented their scholarly work.

The best paper presented in the seminar was awarded to Auroshikha Mohanty, a researcher from National Law University, Odisha. Padmanava Mohapatra, the Dean of the School of Accountancy, coordinated this programme. Prarthana Mishra, Co-coordinator of the seminar, gave a vote of thanks.