Ashwani Kumar, IAS 1992 Batch to be the special officer for Unified MCDs
Highlights
IAS officer Ashwani Kumar of AGMUT cadre 1992 batch has been appointed as the special officer of unified MCD.
This information was disseminated by The Ministry of Home Affairs by issuing a notification and sealing his name.
He will be incumbent from Sunday, i.e 22 May. The present South MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as the commissioner of unified MCD.
